Patriots Sign First-Round CB Christian Gonzalez & Second-Round DL Keion White

The New England Patriots have officially signed No. 17 overall pick CB Christian Gonzalez and second-round DL Keion White to rookie contract’s, according to Doug Kyed.

Gonzalez, 20, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022.

Gonzalez was a one-year starter at Oregon. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection last season.

The No. 17 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes a $8,753,720 signing bonus and will carry a $2,938,430 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his two years at Colorado and one year at Oregon, Gonzalez appeared in 30 games and recorded 128 tackles and four interceptions. He also racked up 17 pass breakups and 118 interception yards.

White, 24, began his college career at Old Dominion before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. He transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021. White was second-team All-Conference USA in 2019 and third-team All-ACC in 2022.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Jets DL John Franklin-Myers.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,790,161 rookie contract that includes a $2,665,572 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,416,393 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, White recorded 120 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and two pass deflections. in 34 career games.