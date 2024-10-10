Patriots Sign OL Ben Brown

The New England Patriots have signed OL Ben Brown to the active roster off the Raiders’ practice squad, his agency announced.

Brown, 26, went undrafted out of Mississippi in 2022 before catching on with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Brown lasted just one season in Cincinnati before being released prior to the start of the 2023 season.

From there, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad and he was elevated to the active roster during the year. The team opted to waive him in October but they re-signed him to the practice squad shortly after before releasing him again a month later.

Brown went on to sign with the Cardinals’ practice squad but was released weeks later. He signed a futures contract with the Raiders following the 2023 season but was among the final roster cuts after training camp in 2024. He shortly re-signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

In 2023, Brown appeared in one game for the Seahawks.