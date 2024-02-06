Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker To Futures Contract

The New England Patriots announced they have signed WR Kawaan Baker to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Baker, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints back in 2021 out of South Alabama. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Baker later re-signed on a futures deal for the 2022 season, but the Saints let him go in October after he finished serving a suspension. He had stints with the Packers and Eagles before returning to New Orleans and signing a futures deal for 2023.

The Saints waived Baker again coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Baker appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded no statistics.