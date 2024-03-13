Patriots Signing DT Armon Watts

Per Tom Peliserro, the Patriots are signing veteran DT Armon Watts to a contract.

Watts, 27, is a former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when the Vikings decided to waive him. The Bears ended up claiming Watts where he finished out the final year of his rookie contract.

Watts became an unrestricted free agent for the first time last offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2023, Watts appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 15 total tackles and half a sack.