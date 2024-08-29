Patriots Signing Four More To Practice Squad

According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots are signing six more players to their practice squad.

New England is signing the following players:

DE Brevin Allen G Jerome Carvin DT Trysten Hill OL Bryan Hudson

The following is a list of the Patriots’ current practice squad with three spots left:

WR Matt Landers RB Terrell Jennings S AJ Thomas OL Liam Fornadel WR Jotham Russell (International) TE Mitchell Wilcox S Josh Bledsoe LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris WR Jalen Reagor OL Michael Jordan DT Trysten Hill DE Brevin Allen G Jerome Carvin OL Bryan Hudson

Allen, 23, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Campbell following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Chargers brought Allen back on a futures contract for the 2024 season before waiving him in May. He caught on with the Packers during training camp but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Allen appeared in two games for the Chargers but did not record a statistic.