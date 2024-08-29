Patriots Signing Four More To Practice Squad

According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots are signing six more players to their practice squad.
New England is signing the following players:
- DE Brevin Allen
- G Jerome Carvin
- DT Trysten Hill
- OL Bryan Hudson
The following is a list of the Patriots’ current practice squad with three spots left:
- WR Matt Landers
- RB Terrell Jennings
- S AJ Thomas
- OL Liam Fornadel
- WR Jotham Russell (International)
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- S Josh Bledsoe
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- WR Jalen Reagor
- OL Michael Jordan
- DT Trysten Hill
- DE Brevin Allen
- G Jerome Carvin
- OL Bryan Hudson
Allen, 23, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Campbell following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.
The Chargers brought Allen back on a futures contract for the 2024 season before waiving him in May. He caught on with the Packers during training camp but was among their final roster cuts.
In 2023, Allen appeared in two games for the Chargers but did not record a statistic.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!