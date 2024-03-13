Patriots Signing G Nick Leverett

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Patriots are signing G Nick Leverett to a contract.

Leverett, 27, went undrafted out of Rice University in 2020 before signing on with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was released to make way for veteran G Earl Watford.

Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract in 2021 and he later signed two exclusive rights contracts with the Bucs.

In 2023, Leverett appeared in three games but did not make a start for them.