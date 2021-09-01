Patriots Signing LB Jahlani Tavai & TE Matt LaCosse To Practice Squad

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are signing former Lions LB Jahlani Tavai to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Mike Reiss also reports that New England is signing TE Matt LaCosse to the taxi squad.

Tavai, 24, was taken in the second round out of Hawaii in 2019 by the Lions. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6.9 million contract when Detroit cut him loose this week.

In 2020, Tavai appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 57 tackles, no sacks or interceptions, two forced fumbles, one recovery and no pass defenses.