Patriots Signing OT Conor McDermott To Extension

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, citing a league source, reports that the Patriots and OT Conor McDermott have agreed to a new contract on Saturday.

McDermott was set to be an unrestricted free agent next month.

McDermott, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

However, New York waived him lsat year and re-signed him to the practice squad. McDermott later joined the Patriots midseason.

In 2022, McDermott appeared in 13 games for the Jets and Patriots, making six starts for New England.