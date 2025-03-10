Patriots Signing QB Joshua Dobbs To Two-Year, $8M Deal

Per Mike McCartney, the Patriots are signing veteran backup QB Joshua Dobbs to a two-year deal.

Tom Pelissero added that the deal is for $8 million with $3.8 million fully guaranteed.

Dobbs, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020, and he was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns but was eventually cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad. However, he lasted just a couple of weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns again on a one-year contract. Cleveland then traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

From there, the Cardinals traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

In 2024, Dobbs appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 32 of his 47 passes for 361 yards, to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran nine times for 24 yards and two touchdowns.