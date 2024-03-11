Patriots Signing RB Antonio Gibson

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are signing former Commanders RB Antonio Gibson to a contract.

Gibson, 25, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the 202 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus. Gibson made a base salary of $1.3 million in the final year of his deal.

In 2023, Gibson appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and rushed for 265 yards on 65 carries (3.7 YPC) with one touchdown to go along with 48 receptions for 389 yards receiving and two additional touchdowns.

We will have more on Gibson’s contract details when they become available.