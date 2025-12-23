Patriots Signing RB Elijah Mitchell Among Five Roster Moves

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots are signing RB Elijah Mitchell to the practice squad.

Doug Kyed adds the Patriots are also signing OL Brenden Jaimes to the 53-man roster, and WR Brandon Smith to the practice squad. In correspondence, the Patriots are placing DL Joshua Farmer on injured reserve and releasing OT Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

Mitchell, 27, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

Mitchell was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this past offseason and signed with the Chiefs, but they waived him in mid-December.

In 2025, Mitchell has appeared in one game for the Chiefs.