AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Draft Visits, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman has been a point of contention this offseason since owner Terry Pegula indicated that their former coaching staff under Sean McDermott pushed for the former first-round pick. Since then, Buffalo GM Brandon Beane has stood behind Coleman, saying their support isn’t “all talk.”

“It’s not all talk,” Beane said, via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. “I think Keon understands what he can control and what he can’t, and we all mature at different times. It’s not an ability thing with him. I think he’s shown plenty when he’s been dialed in and connected with the quarterback and the play call and everyone, all is one. But when you let the stuff that occurred off the field, that then affects what your opportunities are on the field.”

Beane said they are confident in the maturity Coleman has shown and his skill set as a receiver.

“Listen, he has to go do it, but I think we feel confident that the maturity level is heading where it needs to. Again, he’s got to go do it. We believe in the skill set, and that’s part of what your culture is. We all grow at different times; none of us were a made product at 21, 22. Do you wish you had to go through that with him? No, you don’t. But you hope for us, and for him, he looks back and says, ‘That was the best thing that happened to me.’ That’s what you hope. And we’re putting all our eggs in his basket to come back for year three and be a part of this group, however that is.”

Beane mentioned that they’ve brought in competition at receiver with D.J. Moore, and Coleman understands that he has to earn a role going forward.

“Bringing DJ [Moore] in brings competition in. Josh Palmer got banged up last year, hopefully year two goes better for him, but it’ll sort itself out,” Beane said. “I think [Coleman] knows he’s got to come in and earn every single thing he’s gonna get. He’s got to fight to see if he can start. And if he doesn’t, then he’s going to have to still prove that he’s the next guy off the bench if he’s not a starter.”

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said he doesn’t envision signing free agents to expensive contracts in June or July, per Barry Jackson.

said he doesn’t envision signing free agents to expensive contracts in June or July, per Barry Jackson. As for Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman serving as a consultant, Sullivan said he won’t be consulted about potential selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he may be in their draft room: “Troy will be a part of the equation moving forward.” (Joe Schad)

serving as a consultant, Sullivan said he won’t be consulted about potential selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he may be in their draft room: “Troy will be a part of the equation moving forward.” (Joe Schad) Dolphins C Aaron Brewer and LB Jordyn Brooks are entering the final year of their contracts. Sullivan said extensions for both players are not viewed as “pressing situations” at this point ahead of the draft, per Joe Schad.

and LB are entering the final year of their contracts. Sullivan said extensions for both players are not viewed as “pressing situations” at this point ahead of the draft, per Joe Schad. Sullivan added that they have several veterans who think they are worth more than the contracts they currently have and have “something to prove” going into 2026: “We’ve got a lot of veteran guys who believe they’re better than the deal they signed. They’ve got something to prove, they’re chasing the carrot — and I’m good with that.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins

Georgia OT Monroe Freeling has spent extensive time with the Dolphins during the pre-draft process, including potentially a 30 visit. (Mike Garafolo)

has spent extensive time with the Dolphins during the pre-draft process, including potentially a 30 visit. (Mike Garafolo) UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson)

had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson) Iowa QB Mark Gronowski had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)

had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson) Kansas QB Jalon Daniels visited the Dolphins. (Jordan Reid)