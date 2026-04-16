AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, A.J. Brown, Jets Draft Plans, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan reiterated that RB De’Von Achane is not available and the team is continuing to work out a long-term extension with him.

“He’s not available for trade,” Sullivan said, via ESPN. “Things are going good — we’ve had some positive conversations over the past couple days, trending in the right direction. He’s obviously very important to what we’re doing … We’ll get to where we need to be, one way or another.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic examines five theories surrounding the Jets going into the 2026 NFL Draft:

On the topic of taking Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey over Ohio State LB Arvell Reese at No. 2 overall, Rosenblatt writes that Bailey is an “ideal fit” as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 system, which is shaping up to be New York’s base in 2026. Rosenblatt also mentions that the Jets view Bailey as the “best pure edge rusher” in this year’s class.

over Ohio State LB at No. 2 overall, Rosenblatt writes that Bailey is an “ideal fit” as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 system, which is shaping up to be New York’s base in 2026. Rosenblatt also mentions that the Jets view Bailey as the “best pure edge rusher” in this year’s class. However, if New York’s defense is as multifaceted as HC Aaron Glenn describes, Reese could provide the “perfect fit” as someone who can move around to different areas of the field.

describes, Reese could provide the “perfect fit” as someone who can move around to different areas of the field. As for the possibility of taking Alabama QB Ty Simpson at No. 16, Rosenblatt points out that Simpson goes against much of what OC Frank Reich likes in quarterbacks, including being inexperienced. Rosenblatt also mentions that Glenn typically likes to have a quarterback with some mobility.

at No. 16, Rosenblatt points out that Simpson goes against much of what OC likes in quarterbacks, including being inexperienced. Rosenblatt also mentions that Glenn typically likes to have a quarterback with some mobility. Rosenblatt predicts the Jets take a pass-catcher at No. 16 overall, naming USC’s Makai Lemon , Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson , Indiana’s Omar Cooper, or Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq.

, Ohio State’s Arizona State’s , Indiana’s or Oregon TE Regarding the possibility of trading RB Breece Hall and replacing him with Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love , Rosenblatt feels this topic may be the “biggest smokescreen” surrounding the Jets’ current plans, given they are not a running back away from being a contending team. Rosenblatt would be shocked to see New York deal away Hall only to use the No. 2 overall pick on Love.

and replacing him with Notre Dame RB , Rosenblatt feels this topic may be the “biggest smokescreen” surrounding the Jets’ current plans, given they are not a running back away from being a contending team. Rosenblatt would be shocked to see New York deal away Hall only to use the No. 2 overall pick on Love. Another theory is the Jets trading down from No. 2 overall. Rosenblatt writes it seems unlikely, but not impossible. He mentions that New York would like to pick up a third-round pick and more selections in next year’s draft as well.

Rosenblatt thinks it would require a “blockbuster” type deal for the Jets to move down any further than the Commanders at No. 7.

The last theory is New York taking a player other than Bailey or Reese at No. 2 overall. Rosenblatt feels it would be surprising to see them take someone like Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State S Caleb Downs, or Tate with their top selection, and trading down for either of those options makes more sense.

Patriots

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Patriots are expected to acquire WR A.J. Brown from Philadelphia in June, once salary-cap issues for the Eagles are resolved.

are expected to acquire WR from Philadelphia in June, once salary-cap issues for the Eagles are resolved. Executives are split on what WR Romeo Doubs adds on a $17 million-per-year deal: “Doubs was my top-rated receiver out there… He’s a little inconsistent and can handle only so much, so you should play him at only one spot. But I think he’s really talented.”

adds on a $17 million-per-year deal: “Doubs was my top-rated receiver out there… He’s a little inconsistent and can handle only so much, so you should play him at only one spot. But I think he’s really talented.” Another added: “I was not high on Doubs… They did not improve on the field from (Stefon) Diggs. Maybe they did off the field from a headache standpoint. It seems just a matter of waiting until June 1 passes for Philly to trade A.J. Brown , who in my opinion is a declining player each of the last three seasons.”

, who in my opinion is a declining player each of the last three seasons.” One executive suggested the Patriots would have been an ideal landing spot for WR D.J. Moore , who went to Buffalo, or WR Alec Pierce , who re-signed with Indianapolis.

, who went to Buffalo, or WR , who re-signed with Indianapolis. Another executive praised OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and DE Dre’Mont Jones, and highlighted S Kevin Byard as a veteran playmaker in the system. He added on LB K’Lavon Chaisson: “They lost Chaisson, but they kind of created him. I think he’ll revert to what he was before.”