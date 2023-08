Patriots Signing RB Ezekiel Elliot To One-Year, Max-$6M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing RB Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million.

Adam Schefter reports it’s a $4 million base value, with a $1 million signing bonus and a $3 million base salary, all guaranteed.

New England has been looking for more help in the backfield and had Elliott in for a visit earlier this summer, which seemed to go well by all accounts.

Money was the big hangup but it appears both sides found a number they’re comfortable with.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

However, the Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

