Patriots Signing RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are expected to sign RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad.

He was recently waived by the Buccaneers after failing to establish much of a role in Tampa Bay over four seasons.

Vaughn, 26, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him last week.

In 2023, Vaughn has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 42 yards on 24 carries to go along with two receptions for two yards.