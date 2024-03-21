Patriots Signing S Jaylinn Hawkins To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Patriots have agreed to terms with S Jaylinn Hawkins on a one-year deal.

Hawkins, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of California. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,961,916 rookie contract when Atlanta elected to cut him in October of last year.

He was quickly claimed by the Chargers and finished out the year in Los Angeles.

In 2023, Hawkins appeared in six games for the Falcons and 10 games for the Chargers, recording 14 tackles and one pass defense.