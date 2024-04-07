Patriots Signing S Kyle Dugger To Four-Year Extension

According to Mike Garafolo and Eric Edholm, the Patriots and S Kyle Dugger have agreed to terms on a four-year extension to keep him in New England.

Ian Rapoport says it’s a base value of $58 million which works out to $14.5 million per year, a little bit above the transition tag value of $13.8 million.

He adds there’s upside to $66 million and $32.5 million in guarantees.

Dugger, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He just finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus.

In 2023, Dugger appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 109 tackles, one and a half sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.