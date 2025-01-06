Patriots Signing Seven Players To Futures Deals

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are signing the following players to futures contracts:

DT Marcus Harris

CB D.J. James

WR John Jiles

OT Caleb Jones

LB Andrew Parker Jr.

S Mark Perry

K John Parker Romo

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Packers.

Green Bay waived Jones at the start of the 2022 season before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was eventually added to their active roster midseason.

The Packers signed his exclusive rights free agent tender for the 2024 season but later let him go as part of their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Jones appeared in one game for the Packers.