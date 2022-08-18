Patriots Signing TE Jalen Wydermyer

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are signing TE Jalen Wydermyer to the roster.

He was just cut by the Bills in the first round of roster cuts earlier this week.

Wydermyer was widely seen as a strong candidate to be the first tight end taken entering the pre-draft process a year ago.

However, he turned in some abysmal workout times at his pro day, which pushed him out of the draft entirely.

Wydermyer, 21, earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He elected to skip his school’s bowl game and forego his senior season to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was not selected and signed with the Bills afterward. However, Buffalo elected to waive him earlier this week.

During his three-year college career, Wydermyer recorded 118 receptions for 1,468 yards (12.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games.