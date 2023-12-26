Patriots Signing TE La’Michael Pettway To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are signing TE La’Michael Pettway to a contract on Tuesday.

Doug Kyed confirms Pettway is signing with New England’s practice squad.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

DB Joshuah Bledsoe LB Joe Giles-Harris C Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol T Andrew Stueber DE Jeremiah Pharms DB Breon Borders DB Azizi Hearn DT Trysten Hill DE William Bradley-King WR T.J. Luther DB William Hooper RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn TE La’Michael Pettway

The Patriots brought Pettway in for a workout and was impressed enough to get a deal done.

Pettway, 26, began his career with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL in 2022 out of Iowa State. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent back in August but was cut with an injury designation after a couple of weeks.

During his five-year college career at Arkansas and Iowa State, Pettway recorded 92 receptions for 1,277 yards (13.9 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.