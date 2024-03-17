Patriots Signing WR K.J. Osborn

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report that the Patriots are signing former Vikings WR K.J. Osborn to a contract.

Osborn, 26, was a four-year starter at Miami and led the team in receiving before being selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $3,562,773 that included a signing bonus of $267,773 and was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after playing out this contract.

In 2023, Osborn appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and caught 48 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns.

