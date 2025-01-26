Patriots Still In Talks With Former Bears Assistant Thomas Brown For Role

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are still in talks with former Bears interim HC Thomas Brown for a role on the coaching staff under new HC Mike Vrabel.

Brown interviewed for the Patriots for the offensive coordinator job that went to Josh McDaniels, but Reiss says he could still join the staff, either as a position coach or a role like passing game coordinator.

He was the passing game coordinator for Chicago last year before being promoted to interim offensive coordinator, then interim head coach. He’s also coached running backs and tight ends before.

Brown, 38, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator in 2023 but he lasted just one year in Carolina along with the rest of the coaching staff. The Bears hired him as passing game coordinator and he was promoted to offensive coordinator and then interim head coach this season.