Patriots STs Captain Matthew Slater Returning For 2023 Season

The New England Patriots announced Friday that special teams captain Matthew Slater will return to the team for the 2023 season.

“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” said Slater. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”

Slater, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. He’s played his entire NFL career with the Patriots and is a ten-time Pro Bowl selection.

Slater signed a two-year contract with New England in 2018, which included a team option for the 2019 season. He then signed a two-year extension with the team back in 2020 and then agreed to a one-year, $2.62 million contract last year.

In 2022, Slater played in all 17 games for New England, contributing heavily as the Patriots gunner on special teams.