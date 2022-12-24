Patriots TE Hunter Henry Ruled Out With Knee Injury

The Patriots ruled out TE Hunter Henry due to a knee injury this Saturday against the Bengals.

Patriots injury update: TE Hunter Henry is downgraded to out (knee). — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 24, 2022

Henry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $6.38 million rookie contract that included $3.98 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.32 million in the final year of the agreement.

Henry played the 2020 season under the franchise tag worth $10.6 million. He was testing the open market for the first time and signed a three-year, $37.3 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2022, Henry has appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 30 passes for 415 yards (13.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Henry as it becomes available.