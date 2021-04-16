Patriots Waive C Dustin Woodard

The New England Patriots officially waived C Dustin Woodard on Friday.

Woodard, 23, was selected with the No. 230 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by the Patriots. He later agreed to a four-year, $3,392,324 contract with the Patriots that included a $97,324 signing bonus.

However, Woodard decided to retire from the NFL in August and was placed on the retired list by New England. The Patriots activated him from the retired list a few weeks ago.

Woodard started 52 games during his college career at Memphis.