Patriots Waive G Hayden Howerton

The New England Patriots have waived G Hayden Howerton on Friday, according to Mike Reiss.

Howerton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of SMU back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans soon after.

Tennessee waived Howerton coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad toward the end of the season.

The Patriots opted to bring Howeton back on a futures contract this past January.

Howerton has yet to appear in an NFL game.