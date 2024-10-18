AFC East Notes: Amari Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Joe Brady said WR Amari Cooper‘s ability to create separation spurred the team’s decision to trade for him.

“Him and his releases, his ability to create separation,” Brady said, via Around The NFL. “He does such a great job at that.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott is excited about getting Cooper in the building and integrating him within the offense.

“First and foremost, we believe in the receivers that we already have in the room,” McDermott said. “We’ll see when Amari gets here and how we can get him up to speed and get him integrated into what we do and how we do things. It’s never about one guy. We’re thankful to have him, but it’s never about just one guy. It’s about the team, so we’re anxious to get him on board here and get rolling.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane said it’s going to take “a little time” to incorporate WR Amari Cooper into their offense: “You don’t just walk in and plop him in and say go. … It’ll take a little time, we need to be fair to him from that standpoint.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

said it’s going to take “a little time” to incorporate WR into their offense: “You don’t just walk in and plop him in and say go. … It’ll take a little time, we need to be fair to him from that standpoint.” (Katherine Fitzgerald) As for Cooper being in the last year of his contract, Beane isn’t ruling out the possibility of extending him: “There’s no rule that we can’t sign him back” (Fitzgerald)

Beane said they are working out kickers after Tyler Bass‘ misses in Week 6. Although he wants Bass to continue in the job, they need more production at the position: “T Bass would be the first to tell you it hasn’t gone the way he likes it or the way we would like it. We want nothing more than Tyler to be our guy… but it is a production business.” (Fitzgerald)

Jets

The Jets lost a heartbreaking divisional game in Week 6 to the Bills due to self-inflicted errors. New York QB Aaron Rodgers felt they gave the game away and knows they don’t have all season to build momentum.

“We need to get going,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimin. “This was a golden opportunity. Some games you win in the NFL, and some games you give away. This was a giveaway.”

Rodgers commented on the Jets having 11 penalties against them for 110 yards.

“It seemed a little ridiculous. Some of [the calls] seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me [by AJ Epenesa]. That’s not roughing the passer. You might as well play Sarcastaball [a reference to the TV show ‘South Park’] if we’re going to call those things. And I thought the one on [Javon] Kinlaw wasn’t roughing the passer, either.”

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich isn’t ready to throw in the towel yet and feels they have the right people in the building to get going.

“We are by no means out of this thing. By no means,” Ulbrich added. “I know the character of that locker room. I know the way we will respond. … We have to start stacking these weeks of exceptional preparation. I promise you it will start to pay off on Sundays.”

Patriots