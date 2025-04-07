Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Had Private Workout With Saints, Met With Jets Before Pro Day

According to Jordan Schultz, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had a private workout with the Saints this past month.

Milroe also met with the Jets’ offensive coaching staff before his pro day.

That was in addition to a meeting with the Steelers, a private workout with the Browns and other visits, as noted in our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.

Milroe accepted an invitation to attend the draft in Green Bay, indicating there’s a real chance he’s selected in the first round.

The upcoming 2025 class is not loaded with prospects the NFL is excited about, and Milroe has legitimate physical talent.

However, he had a rollercoaster college career, and looks like a serious developmental project. We’ve seen players like that go anywhere from the top five picks to the third day of the draft in recent years, so Milroe’s stock is incredibly volatile.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

So far, he has privately worked out for the Browns and met with the Steelers. He has remained firm in his stance that he is not interested in a position change as he transitions to the NFL and wants to remain a quarterback at the pro level.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Milroe as the news is available.