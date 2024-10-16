AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

With RB James Cook ruled out with a toe injury, Bills QB Josh Allen reviewed how fourth-round RB Ray Davis performed in an expanded role.

“It was awesome to see. That’s why we drafted him,” Allen said, via Alec White of the team’s website. “He’s tough to bring down, and he runs the ball super hard, protects the ball. I’m very proud of him for stepping up.”

Bills K Tyler Bass missed a field goal attempt and an extra point in Week 6’s game against the Jets. Sean McDermott said they are still confident in Bass: “I can understand everyone’s concern. I’m concerned the same.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Bills' recently acquired WR Amari Cooper said he's always been a fan of Allen: "As far as playing with Josh (Allen) I've always been fan of his game. I'm sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I'm sure it's going to be great. I've been in this situation before, so that helps. I'm just excited to turn a new chapter and to be able to contribute." (Josina Anderson)

McDermott said they are eager to get Cooper incorporated: "We're anxious to get him on board here and get rolling. [He] adds to our flavor on offense." (Joe Buscaglia)

McDermott said Cook (toe) and DT Ed Oliver (hamstring) "have a chance" to play in Week 7 against the Titans. (Buscaglia)

McDermott said Cook (toe) and DT Ed Oliver (hamstring) “have a chance” to play in Week 7 against the Titans. (Buscaglia)

Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson said they made the move for Davante Adams despite being 2-4 because they are still focused on building a solid team: “You know, thinking is overrated. You have to look forward. We have to look forward to the games we’re going to play each and every week and try to win all of them … you just have to go with your instinct and what’s the best thing to build a team.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Jets owner Woody Johnson said they made the move for Davante Adams despite being 2-4 because they are still focused on building a solid team: "You know, thinking is overrated. You have to look forward. We have to look forward to the games we're going to play each and every week and try to win all of them … you just have to go with your instinct and what's the best thing to build a team." (Zack Rosenblatt)

Johnson is hopeful Haason Reddick's new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will help towards ending his holdout: "We like the agent. He's good. He knows what he's doing. If anybody can get Haason out of whatever he is and get him playing, I think it'd be better for a young player." (Mark Maske)

‘s new agent, , will help towards ending his holdout: “We like the agent. He’s good. He knows what he’s doing. If anybody can get Haason out of whatever he is and get him playing, I think it’d be better for a young player.” (Mark Maske) Johnson added: “I don’t know if he’ll be able to do it. But if there’s anybody that can make an argument and explain it to the player, I think Rosenhaus could do that. He’s very, very accomplished.” (Maske)

According to Jonathan Jones, the Jets trade for Adams was basically in place before kickoff Monday and it was not a reaction to the game.

Johnson on the trade for Adams: “It’s in the hopper. We want to bring a lot of change this week. Unfortunate about the game last night.” (Albert Breer)

Johnson continued: “Status quo is killer. You have to go with your instinct and build a culture. He’ll open everything up.” (Ian Rapoport)

More than anything, Johnson reiterated his desire to win: “In my position I have to make the decisions that are best for the team. … I am doing absolutely everything I can to win.” (Rapoport)

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is confident the addition of Adams will open up the field for WR Garrett Wilson : “I think it’s going to really help Garrett out.” (Rich Cimini)

is confident the addition of Adams will open up the field for WR : “I think it’s going to really help Garrett out.” (Rich Cimini) Jets’ interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said they will figure out how Adams’ addition impacts WR Mike Williams : “We’ll figure it out the next couple days how all these pieces fit together. It’s an exciting and good problem to have.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye made his first NFL start in Week 6 in their 41-21 loss to the Texans. New England HC Jerod Mayo was impressed with Maye and blamed the collective performance for their loss.

“It’s definitely encouraging,” Mayo said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “From a team-wide perspective right now, we let him down.”

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne raved about Maye’s performance along with his ability to command a huddle and lead a football team.

“I think he did phenomenal,” Bourne added. “Him getting hit, he kept playing and didn’t seem too rattled. He stuck to what he does, and I think that’s huge, because obviously we’re struggling on the line as everybody knows in a sense.”

“He’s a natural leader. He has [an] aura, and that’s important in football. He’s that guy. You can tell when you see him.”