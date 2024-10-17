AFC Notes: Mike Williams, Tyler Huntley, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

With Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve and backup QB Skylar Thompson dealing with a shoulder issue, QB Tyler Huntley has been leading the offense after being signed a few weeks ago. Miami HC Mike McDaniel highlighted how Huntley put in added work during their bye week to help get up to speed with the offense.

“The cut-ups, the practice film, and some of the stuff to get ahead of what we’ll probably do with the Indianapolis Colts, as well as just the whys and whats for our whole offense, he really got to jump into,” McDaniel said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “I promise you that you have to be a very, very well oiled professional to be able to command the offense the way he has and he’s improved every work week we’ve had.”

“I’m very excited for the offense for him to get another week under his belt to operate to its full steam because I thought we got better, not worse from his first start to his second and that’s what you want to see to his third.”

Jets Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tossed a crucial interception late in Monday’s loss to the Bills where he said WR Mike Williams ran the incorrect route. When asked about his comments on Williams, Rodgers responded they need to continue having a standard of accountability. “I think if you watch my press conferences, I’ve started with myself when I’ve made mistakes,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “That’s the standard for everybody. There were a lot of mistakes throughout the night, but if you’re looking at just that play, that’s what the question was, What happened on that play? It was two verticals to the right side and Mike needed to get to the red line, which would have been a big gain. So I wasn’t calling Mike out for anything but his responsibility and the details on that play. I have a lot of love and respect for Mike. He does some nice things for us. On that play he wasn’t in the right spot. You can make more of that if you want to, but we all should be held to a standard. I hold myself to a standard of greatness and when it hasn’t been there — which it hasn’t been at certain times — I’ve stood up and said, ‘I’ve got to play better. I wasn’t good enough tonight.’ Hopefully it’s an example for everybody else to start with themselves. But that question was what happened on the last play, I said what happened on the last play.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler point out Williams is due $4.4 million for the rest of the season, including $1.1 million in per-game bonuses. While a Williams deal might not come together this week, the two expect him to be traded soon and add both sides are open to a deal.

Williams missed practice for personal reasons on Wednesday but was back with the team on Thursday. (Mike Garafolo)

Patriots

The Patriots are having issues under new HC Jerod Mayo, but players like S Jabrill Peppers and DT Davon Godchaux have come to his defense, noting that the team has lost several players already including LT Chukwuma Okorafor, DT Christian Barmore, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, and veteran C David Andrews.

“There are no excuses, but we’re dealing with a lot of things we didn’t foresee,” Peppers said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “Obviously, we wanna put a better product out there, but it’s not (Mayo) losing the locker room. He has the locker room. That’s never going to be an issue around here. Obviously, we want to play better for (Mayo). We would like guys to do what they’re supposed to do,” Peppers said. “It’s just the reality of the situation. We have guys in here who weren’t expected to play as much, or have as big of a role. So they’re going to go through some growing pains … everyone starts all of these narratives when you’re not winning and the product doesn’t look as good as you hoped.”

“He’s a great coach. He knows what he’s talking about. He’s played not only here, but in the league, and made it to the highest level,” Peppers added. “He listens. He’s a playful guy, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work, you know what I mean? We love playing for former players who understand it from your perspective and now, his new perspective as a coach, and how to go about things.”

Godchaux was not shy about calling out players he believed were going off script and added that the team needs to do a better job of playing together.

“Trust in what you do,” Godchaux said. “Everybody be on the same page. Nobody can do it by themselves. We need all 11 on offense, defense (and) special teams. Everybody do that and I think we’ll be good. I think when you’re down, people try to make big plays and that’s just the nature of the football game on every team. Once you’re down a couple scores, people want to make big plays, splash plays to put them back in the game.”

“I think about all those guys that had to weather the storm, and that’s what we’ll do. It starts with me; I’ll weather the storm,” Mayo noted. “You can write whatever you want. That’s your job, and I understand it. I used to work in media. I understand that you guys have a job to do. I ignore the noise, and my responsibility is to put a winning team together, not only for now, but also in the future. I’m not worried about the locker room, especially at this current time. I would also say the players understand it’s still early in the season. So, we’ll see what it looks like going forward.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano highlights Patriots OLB Josh Uche as a potential trade target, as he’s on a one-year deal.