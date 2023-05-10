Patriots Waive WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots waived WR Lynn Bowden Jr. on Wednesday.

Bowden, 25, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

Miami eventually cut Bowden loose and he signed on to the Patriots practice squad at the start of last season. New England re-signed him to a futures deal back in January.

In 2022, Bowden appeared in one game for the Patriots.