Patriots Waiving CB Jack Jones

According to Mike Garafolo, the Patriots are waiving CB Jack Jones.

Although the second-year player has started for New England at times this season, there was a lot of baggage. Jones was benched and played a reduced role each of the last two games after missing curfew at the team hotel before Week 9.

He also had a situation a few months ago where he was arrested on a felony weapons charge for trying to bring guns on a plane, though those were later dismissed.

Jones, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983.