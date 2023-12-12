Patriots Work Out Three Including QB EJ Perry

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots hosted three players for a workout on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

WR Kendall Hinton QB EJ Perry WR C.J. Saunders

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report that Perry was a legit dual-threat at quarterback and teams could envision him in a Taysom Hill, Swiss army knife-style role.

Perry, 25, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Jaguars brought Perry back on a futures contract for the 2023 season but waived him in March. He was claimed by the Texans, waived again in May, then re-signed for a bit during training camp before being cut at the end of the preseason.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.