Patriots Worked Out Five Players

The New England Patriots hosted five players for a workout, according to Mike Reiss.

The full list of players includes:

Samuel Emilus DB Carthell Flowers-Lloyd LB Gary Johnson RB Tyreik McAllister LB Josh Woods

McAllister, 25, wound up signing with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2022 draft.

The Broncos opted to waive McAllister with an injury settlement in August of last year. He ended up catching on with the team’s practice squad in November and spent time on and off the practice squad to end the season.

Denver re-signed McAllister to a futures contract back in January, but waived him again shortly after. The Broncos brought McAllister back on another contract but waived him again back in May.

Throughout his five year career at Charleston, McAllister appeared in 39 games and rushed for 2,627 yards on 384 carries and 27 touchdowns. He also added 1,137 yards receiving on 117 receptions and an additional five touchdowns.