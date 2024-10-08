Patriots Worked Out Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots worked out a group of six players on Tuesday including G J.D. DiRenzo.

The full list includes:

OT Braeden Daniels G J.D. DiRenzo C Sincere Haynesworth LB Shane Lee C Alec Lindstrom LB Andrew Parker

Of this group, New England signed Haynesworth to their practice squad.

DiRenzo, 26, originally signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2023. He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad.

Carolina waived him with an injury settlement back in August.

In 2023, DiRenzo appeared in three games for the Panthers at guard.