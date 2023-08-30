Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton Going On Injured Reserve

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots are placing WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.

That means he’ll miss at least the first four weeks of the season before he’s eligible to return.

He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury he picked up earlier during training camp.

Thornton, 23, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 in his final season at Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus.

In 2022, Thornton appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 22 receptions on 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.