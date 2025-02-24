Penn State DE Abdul Carter Not Participating At Combine

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Penn State DE Abdul Carter will not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Schefter adds Carter hasn’t fully recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against Boise State. His agent Drew Rosenhaus is sending a letter to all teams from Dr. Dan Cooper stating Carter has been cleared for training and will be cleared for his March 28th pro day.

Carter is the No. 2 overall player on Dane Brugler’s draft board and is in the running to be the top overall pick.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games for the Nitney Lions and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.