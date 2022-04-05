Penn State OT Rasheed Walker Visiting With Five Teams

According to Aaron Wilson, Penn State OT Rasheed Walker has lined up visits with six teams including the Commanders, Seahawks, Jaguars, Panthers, and Vikings.

Wilson mentions that Walker is recovering from a meniscus injury and is expected to be fully cleared to resume playing.

Earlier this offseason, Walker said that he met with the Steelers at the NFL Combine.

Walker, 22, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills OT Dion Dawkins.

During his two-year career at Penn State, Walker appeared in 26 games and made 22 starts at left tackle.