Penn State QB Drew Allar Could Still Declare For 2025 Draft?

Dane Brugler reports several NFL general managers believe Penn State QB Drew Allar could declare to enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a strong playoff run.

Brugler notes that this could happen despite the quarterback saying he “intends” to return to stay in college next season.

Allar has informed the school he intends to return for the 2025 season after weighing whether to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and skip his remaining eligibility.

A former top recruit who has helped pilot Penn State to top ten rankings each of the past two seasons, Allar has the physical tools NFL teams find alluring, so if he still declares it’s possible he could be a first-round pick in what’s generally seen as a weak class.

By still returning to Penn State in 2025, Allar could be banking on being able to improve his stock into even more of a sure thing for the 2026 draft.

Allar, 20, hails from Medina, Ohio and has started the past two years at quarterback for Penn State.

For his three-year career, he’s completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 6,167 yards, 53 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 38 career games. He’s added 543 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

