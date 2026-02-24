Penn State QB Drew Allar Will Throw At Combine After Recovering From Ankle Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, Penn State QB Drew Allar has recovered from ankle surgery and will throw this week at the NFL Combine.

Allar suffered a season-ending broken left ankle in October and subsequently underwent surgery. His injury was particularly devastating, given it was too late to take a medical redshirt. Last season was his fourth year playing for Penn State and was out of eligibility

Allar, 21, has started the past three years at quarterback for Penn State. He’s widely considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country and a likely first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Allar could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but he opted to return to Penn State.

For his career, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.

We took a deeper look at Allar back in October and how his draft stock may be shaping up.