Penn State S Jaylen Reed Declares For Draft

Jordan Schultz reports that Penn State S Jaylen Reed has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Reed hails from Detroit, Michigan, and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

He was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

During his four years at Penn State, Reed appeared in 50 games and recorded 181 tackles, three and a half sacks, five interceptions, one touchdown, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.