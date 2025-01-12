Penn State S Jaylen Reed Declares For Draft

Jordan Schultz reports that Penn State S Jaylen Reed has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Reed hails from Detroit, Michigan, and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
He was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2024.
During his four years at Penn State, Reed appeared in 50 games and recorded 181 tackles, three and a half sacks, five interceptions, one touchdown, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!