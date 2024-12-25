Pete Carroll Has Expressed Interest In Bears HC Job, Wants To Return To Coaching Next Season

Adam Schefter reports that former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the Bears head coaching job.

Schefter adds that Carroll would like to return to the NFL sidelines next season, despite reports back in August that he was not interested in a return to coaching.

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

He is currently working with the Seahawks as a senior advisor after Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach.

We will have more on Carroll as it becomes available.