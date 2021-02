The Rams and Lions made the biggest blockbuster trade of this offseason so far in exchanging QBs Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, but there was some controversy over the deal the Lions accepted.

Detroit turned down a top-ten pick from the Panthers that would have given them the No. 7 and No. 8 pick this coming April, instead going with Los Angeles’ offer that featured Goff and two future firsts.

Put yourself in Lions GM Brad Holmes‘ shoes. Which offer would you have taken to trade Stafford?