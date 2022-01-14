POLL: Which Team Has Best Available Head Coach Job?

Just a few weeks ago it appeared as though there were going to be two, maybe three head-coaching jobs available this offseason.
However, a lot has changed in the past few weeks and the total is surprisingly up to eight head coaching vacancies at this time.
The average number of openings from the past few years is around seven, so we’re currently in a situation where 25 percent of NFL teams will have new direction in 2022.
There are a number of factors that go into the quality of a job including ownership and overall roster, but here’s a simple breakdown of the teams currently looking for head coaches heading into this offseason:
Bears
- Cap space: $39,472,053
- Draft capital: No. 31, per OverTheCap
- Quarterback situation: Justin Fields, Nick Foles
- Notable free agents: Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, Andy Dalton, James Daniels, Bilal Nichols, Germain Ifedi
Broncos
- Cap space: $47,848,030
- Draft capital: No. 5, per OverTheCap
- Quarterback situation: Drew Lock
- Notable free agents: Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bridgewater, Bobby Massie, Alexander Johnson, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan
Dolphins
- Cap space: $73,689,690
- Draft capital: No. 16, per OverTheCap
- Quarterback situation: Tua Tagovailoa
- Notable free agents: Emmanuel Ogbah, Mike Gesicki, Will Fuller, Jacoby Brissett
Giants
- Cap space: -$367,578
- Draft capital: No. 2, per OverTheCap
- Quarterback situation: Daniel Jones
- Notable free agents: Evan Engram, Lorenzo Carter, Jabrill Peppers, Mike Glennon
Jaguars
- Cap space: $61,498,837
- Draft capital: No. 3, per OverTheCap
- Quarterback situation: Trevor Lawrence
- Notable free agents: D.J. Chark, Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, A.J. Cann, Laquon Treadwell
Raiders
- Cap space: $40,133,568
- Draft capital: No. 19, per OverTheCap
- Quarterback situation: Derek Carr
- Notable free agents: Casey Hayward, Marcus Mariota, K.J. Wright, Zay Jones, Johnathan Hankins
Texans
- Cap space: $20,576,868
- Draft capital: No. 8, per OverTheCap
- Quarterback situation: Davis Mills
- Notable free agents: Jacob Martin, Justin Reid, Maliek Collins, Chris Conley, David Johnson, Tyrod Taylor
Vikings
- Cap space: -$10,781,938
- Draft capital: No. 12, per OverTheCap
- Quarterback situation: Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond
- Notable free agents: Sheldon Richardson, Patrick Peterson, Tyler Conklin, Xavier Woods, Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen
We’ll leave it to you: What available head-coaching job is the best?
