POLL: Which Team Made The Best HC Hire?

Barring some kind of shocking, last-minute change of heart from Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, all nine head coaching vacancies have now been filled. It was a wild hiring cycle that stretched on for weeks, with numerous twists and turns for several teams.
In the end, here are the results:
- Bears: Colts DC Matt Eberflus
- Broncos: Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett
- Dolphins: 49ers OC Mike McDaniel
- Giants: Bills OC Brian Daboll
- Jaguars: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson
- Raiders: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels
- Saints: DC Dennis Allen
- Texans: DC Lovie Smith
- Vikings: Rams OC Kevin O’Connell
A few weeks ago, we asked you which of these jobs you thought was the best. The consensus seemed to be that the Vikings, Dolphins, Broncos and Raiders had a leg up on everyone else.
We want to hear from you again. How did those teams do? Which team made the best hire?
