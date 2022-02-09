POLL: Which Team Made The Best HC Hire?

Barring some kind of shocking, last-minute change of heart from Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, all nine head coaching vacancies have now been filled. It was a wild hiring cycle that stretched on for weeks, with numerous twists and turns for several teams.

In the end, here are the results: 

  • Bears: Colts DC Matt Eberflus
  • Broncos: Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett
  • Dolphins: 49ers OC Mike McDaniel
  • Giants: Bills OC Brian Daboll
  • Jaguars: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson
  • Raiders: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels
  • Saints: DC Dennis Allen
  • Texans: DC Lovie Smith
  • Vikings: Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

A few weeks ago, we asked you which of these jobs you thought was the best. The consensus seemed to be that the Vikings, Dolphins, Broncos and Raiders had a leg up on everyone else. 

We want to hear from you again. How did those teams do? Which team made the best hire? 

