POLL: Which Team Made The Best HC Hire?

Barring some kind of shocking, last-minute change of heart from Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, all nine head coaching vacancies have now been filled. It was a wild hiring cycle that stretched on for weeks, with numerous twists and turns for several teams.

In the end, here are the results:

Bears: Colts DC Matt Eberflus

Broncos: Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

Dolphins: 49ers OC Mike McDaniel

Giants: Bills OC Brian Daboll

Jaguars: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Raiders: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Saints: DC Dennis Allen

Texans: DC Lovie Smith

Vikings: Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

A few weeks ago, we asked you which of these jobs you thought was the best. The consensus seemed to be that the Vikings, Dolphins, Broncos and Raiders had a leg up on everyone else.

We want to hear from you again. How did those teams do? Which team made the best hire?

Which team made the best head coaching hire? Bears - Matt Eberflus

Broncos - Nathaniel Hackett

Dolphins - Mike McDaniel

Giants - Brian Daboll

Jaguars - Doug Pederson

Raiders - Josh McDaniels

Saints - Dennis Allen

Texans - Lovie Smith

Vikings - Kevin O'Connell