Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces 167 Nominees For Class Of 2025

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the 167 nominees for the class of 2025 on Wednesday.

This group will be whittled down to 50 and announced in mid-October. From there, 25 semifinalists will be selected and then that group pared down to 15 finalists.

Up to five players from that group will be enshrined into the Hall next August.

MODERN-ERA NOMINEES FOR THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2025

*-Finalist for the Class of 2024

QUARTERBACKS (10):

RUNNING BACKS (31):

WIDE RECEIVERS (21):

TIGHT ENDS (6):

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (26):

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (18):

LINEBACKERS (20):

DEFENSIVE BACKS (18):

PUNTERS/KICKERS (15):

SPECIAL TEAMS (2):