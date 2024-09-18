Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces 167 Nominees For Class Of 2025

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the 167 nominees for the class of 2025 on Wednesday.
This group will be whittled down to 50 and announced in mid-October. From there, 25 semifinalists will be selected and then that group pared down to 15 finalists.
Up to five players from that group will be enshrined into the Hall next August.
MODERN-ERA NOMINEES FOR THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2025
*-Finalist for the Class of 2024
QUARTERBACKS (10):
- Marc Bulger
- Randall Cunningham
- Jake Delhomme
- Doug Flutie
- Rich Gannon
- Jeff Garcia
- Donovan McNabb
- Eli Manning
- Steve McNair
- Tony Romo
RUNNING BACKS (31):
- Shaun Alexander
- Terry Allen
- Jamal Anderson
- Tiki Barber
- Larry Centers (FB)
- Jamaal Charles
- Stephen Davis
- Corey Dillon
- Warrick Dunn
- Charlie Garner
- Eddie George
- Priest Holmes
- Steven Jackson
- Chris Johnson
- Thomas Jones
- John Kuhn (FB)
- Vonta Leach
- Dorsey Levens
- Jamal Lewis
- Marshawn Lynch
- Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR)
- Glyn Milburn (also WR)
- Lorenzo Neal (FB)
- Clinton Portis
- Tony Richardson (FB)
- Robert Smith
- Darren Sproles (also PR/KR)
- Fred Taylor*
- Chris Warren
- Ricky Watters
- Ricky Williams
WIDE RECEIVERS (21):
- Anquan Boldin
- Donald Driver
- Antonio Freeman
- Irving Fryar
- Torry Holt
- Joe Horn
- Chad Johnson
- Brandon Marshall
- Derrick Mason
- Herman Moore
- Muhsin Muhammad
- Jordy Nelson
- Andre Rison
- Jimmy Smith
- Rod Smith
- Steve Smith Sr.
- Demaryius Thomas
- Hines Ward
- Reggie Wayne
- Wes Welker
- Roddy White
TIGHT ENDS (6):
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (26):
- Willie Anderson* (T)
- Bruce Armstrong (T/G)
- Matt Birk (C)
- Lomas Brown (T)
- Ruben Brown (G)
- Jahri Evans* (G)
- Travis Frederick (C)
- Jordan Gross (T)
- Ryan Kalil (C)
- Lincoln Kennedy (T)
- Olin Kreutz (C)
- T.J. Lang (G/T)
- Nick Mangold (C)
- Logan Mankins (G)
- Tom Nalen (C)
- Jeff Saturday (C)
- Mark Schlereth (G/C)
- Josh Sitton (G)
- Chris Snee (G)
- Joe Staley (T)
- Dave Szott (G)
- Brian Waters (G)
- Richmond Webb (T)
- Erik Williams (T)
- Steve Wisniewski (G)
- Marshal Yanda (G)
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (18):
- John Abraham (DE also LB)
- Jared Allen* (DE)
- La’Roi Glover (DT/NT)
- Casey Hampton (DT/NT)
- Robert Mathis (DE)
- Chester McGlockton (DT)
- Haloti Ngata (DT)
- Simeon Rice (DE)
- Clyde Simmons (DE/DT)
- Justin Smith (DE)
- Neil Smith (DE)
- Henry Thomas (DT/NT)
- Justin Tuck (DE)
- Ted Washington (NT/DT)
- Vince Wilfork (DT/NT)
- Jamal Williams (DT/NT)
- Kevin Williams (DT)
- Pat Williams (DT)
LINEBACKERS (20):
- Jessie Armstead
- Brendon Ayanbadejo
- Cornelius Bennett
- Lance Briggs
- Keith Brooking
- NaVorro Bowman
- Tedy Bruschi
- Donnie Edwards
- James Farrior
- London Fletcher
- James Harrison
- Luke Kuechly
- Willie McGinest (also DE)
- Ken Norton Jr.
- Julian Peterson
- Bill Romanowski
- Takeo Spikes
- Terrell Suggs
- Mike Vrabel
- Lee Woodall
DEFENSIVE BACKS (18):
- Eric Allen* (CB)
- Eric Berry (DB)
- Antoine Bethea (S)
- Dré Bly (DB)
- Kam Chancellor (S)
- Nick Collins (DB)
- Antonio Cromartie (CB)
- DeAngelo Hall (DB)
- Rodney Harrison* (S)
- Eugene Robinson (DB)
- Samari Rolle (DB)
- Allen Rossum (DB)
- Bob Sanders (S)
- Aqib Talib (CB)
- Earl Thomas (S)
- Charles Tillman (CB)
- Troy Vincent (CB)
- Darren Woodson* (S)
PUNTERS/KICKERS (15):
- David Akers (K)
- Gary Anderson (K)
- Darren Bennett (P)
- Jason Elam (K)
- Jeff Feagles (P)
- Jason Hanson (K)
- John Kasay (K)
- Sean Landeta (P)
- Shane Lechler (P)
- Pat McAfee (P)
- Brian Moorman (P)
- Matt Stover (K)
- Matt Turk (P)
- Mike Vanderjagt (K)
- Adam Vinatieri (K)
SPECIAL TEAMS (2):
- Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR)
- Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!