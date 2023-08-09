Raiders Activating DL Neil Farrell From NFI List

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders DL Neil Farrell has been cleared to resume practice and will be activated from the team’s Non-Football Injury list.

Farrell, 24, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,380,305 rookie contract that included a $720,305 signing bonus.

In 2022, Farrell appeared in nine games and recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss.