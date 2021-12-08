Raiders Also Signing P A.J. Cole To Four-Year Extension

Mike Garafolo reports the Las Vegas Raiders signed P A.J. Cole to a four-year extension, making Cole one of the four highest-paid punters in the league.

This comes after Raiders also extended K Daniel Carlson another four years, locking the two specialists in Las Vegas together.

Cole, 26, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2019. He was in the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders and set to become a restricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Cole has appeared in 12 games for the Raiders, averaging 51.1 yards per punt over 49 punts.