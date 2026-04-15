AFC Notes: Quentin Johnston, John Spytek, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic doesn’t see the Chargers drafting a tackle with the No.22 pick unless that player could swing inside to left guard and compete with Trevor Penning to replace LG Zion Johnson , who departed for Cleveland in free agency.

to replace LG , who departed for Cleveland in free agency. Popper adds that he doesn’t think the team will wait until Day 3 to draft an offensive lineman, and added that any trade involving WR Quentin Johnston is illogical for LA, given that he is on a cheap deal and currently ascending.

is illogical for LA, given that he is on a cheap deal and currently ascending. As for OC Mike McDaniel , Popper notes that he was involved in the free agency process and will also be actively involved in the draft.

, Popper notes that he was involved in the free agency process and will also be actively involved in the draft. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a private workout with the Chargers. (Jordan Schultz)

had a private workout with the Chargers. (Jordan Schultz) Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg visited the Chargers, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)

Chiefs

Louisville WR Chris Bell had a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek said all three quarterbacks would have a chance to compete for the starting job before Week 1. As of now, it appears that Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins, and Aidan O’Connell will be going for the starting spot.

“Ultimately, this is a meritocracy, and the best guy will play,” Spytek said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s just really hard to play really well at a young age, but we’ve seen plenty of quarterbacks do it recently. And how that goes going forward here, we added Kirk, we have Aidan, and we’ll see how it goes. But the best man will play.”

“We all want to see the young guys play, we want to see them play well, but we don’t want to put anybody out there, regardless of the position, who’s not ready,” Spytek added. “It’s a hard position to play, and there’s a lot to learn beyond throwing the football and being a good teammate. A lot of these guys, they live their entire life in shotgun. They don’t huddle. So you really have to teach some of these guys how to run a huddle, how to break a huddle, how to get under center and call a cadence because you see so many of them clap now, too. It’s far beyond learning a playbook, which in and of itself is hard enough. When you can be patient — and we all understand there’s not a ton of patience in the job that we chose here — but if you can find some level of patience and put people in positions when they’re ready, that’s the best way forward.”