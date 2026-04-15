Missouri DL Chris McClellan Had Six Top 30 Visits

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants hosted Missouri DL Chris McClellan for an official top-30 visit on Wednesday.

Rapoport notes that McClellan also visited with the Broncos, Raiders, Panthers, Cardinals, and 49ers.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McClellan, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Florida and remained there for two years before transferring to Missouri in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has McClellan as the eighth-best defensive tackle in the class with a third- to fourth-round grade.

During his four-year college career, McClellan appeared in 51 games and recorded 133 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.